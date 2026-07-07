SpaceX Rockets into the Nasdaq 100: A New Era for Retail Investors

Spacexs Addition To The Nasdaq On Tuesday Is Expected To Unleash Billions In Passive Buying

SpaceX has made another pioneering move by joining the Nasdaq 100 just days after its stock market debut, setting the stage for an anticipated influx of passive investment. Estimated inflows may reach up to $4.3 billion, with major brokerages initiating coverage of the company with optimistic valuations.

The rapid inclusion underscores SpaceX's significant presence in the tech sector. Index funds tied to Nasdaq 100, including Invesco's QQQ and QQQM, will now adjust to include SpaceX shares, further boosting demand. Analysts predict that SpaceX's initiatives in AI and satellite markets could lead to multi-trillion opportunities.

While Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have provided top ratings, some skepticism remains around SpaceX's AI ventures, particularly with its ambitious plans for Starship and the Grok development. Despite this, the company stands as the sixth-largest in the U.S., and Elon Musk's leadership continues to attract hefty investor interest.