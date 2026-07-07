Ajinkya Rahane Raises Concerns Over Sanju Samson's Omission from Zimbabwe T20I Squad

In a surprising statement, Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has expressed his bewilderment over Sanju Samson's absence from India's T20I squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour. Rahane, taking to Instagram, expressed hope that the selectors had communicated their decision to the wicketkeeper-batter.

Rahane sharply noted the oddity of leaving out Samson, a key contributor to India's recent T20 World Cup victory. He conveyed his anticipation of Samson's prompt return to the national team, highlighting the decision's potential impact following the squad announcement for Zimbabwe.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India unveiled the 15-member roster on July 6 for the T20I series set to commence on July 23, featuring fresh faces like Ashok Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, and Yash Thakur. The matches will unfold in Harare, with Shreyas Iyer leading the team and Tilak Varma as vice-captain. (ANI)