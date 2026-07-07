Remembering Shapoor Zadran: The Fast Bowler Who Changed Afghan Cricket

The cricketing world mourns the loss of Shapoor Zadran, a former Afghanistan fast bowler, who passed away in New Delhi at 38. He succumbed to a rare immune system disorder, leaving a significant void in the sport.

Zadran was a pivotal figure in Afghanistan's cricket journey, making his ODI debut in 2009. His contributions extended over 80 internationals, reflecting his dedication and passion for the game. He was instrumental in Afghanistan's 2015 World Cup victory against Scotland, a milestone moment for the nation.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board expressed profound grief over Zadran's passing, highlighting his role in laying the foundation for Afghanistan cricket's rise and development. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers in Afghanistan.