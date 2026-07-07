Remembering Shapoor Zadran: The Fast Bowler Who Changed Afghan Cricket

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran has passed away at the age of 38. Known for his crucial role in Afghanistan's cricketing history, he died following treatment for an immune disorder. Shapoor made significant contributions, including a key boundary in Afghanistan's first World Cup win in 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Former Afghanistan Fast Bowler Shapoor Zadran Died On Tuesday | Updated: 07-07-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 15:19 IST
Remembering Shapoor Zadran: The Fast Bowler Who Changed Afghan Cricket
Shapoor Zadran

The cricketing world mourns the loss of Shapoor Zadran, a former Afghanistan fast bowler, who passed away in New Delhi at 38. He succumbed to a rare immune system disorder, leaving a significant void in the sport.

Zadran was a pivotal figure in Afghanistan's cricket journey, making his ODI debut in 2009. His contributions extended over 80 internationals, reflecting his dedication and passion for the game. He was instrumental in Afghanistan's 2015 World Cup victory against Scotland, a milestone moment for the nation.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board expressed profound grief over Zadran's passing, highlighting his role in laying the foundation for Afghanistan cricket's rise and development. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers in Afghanistan.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026