Epic Showdown: Snyder vs. Sadulaev Revives Wrestling's Greatest Rivalry

Kyle Snyder and Abdulrashid Sadulaev, two of wrestling's modern greats, are set to reignite their legendary rivalry in a freestyle event. Between them are three Olympic and 10 World Championship golds, with Snyder seeking redemption after recent losses. Their intense matches have made them both better athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyle Snyder And Abdulrashid Sadulaev Will Face Off For The First Time In Five Years At A Real American Freestyle Event In The Georgian Capital Tbilisi On Saturday | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:28 IST
Epic Showdown: Snyder vs. Sadulaev Revives Wrestling's Greatest Rivalry
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Two of the greatest wrestlers of modern times, Kyle Snyder and Abdulrashid Sadulaev, are poised to rekindle their electrifying rivalry in Tbilisi, marking their first clash in five years. The Real American Freestyle event has brought together these two titans whose intense matches have captivated the wrestling world.

The duo's storied rivalry began with Snyder's remarkable win over Sadulaev in 2017, but since then, Sadulaev has dominated, winning their next three encounters. Both athletes carry an extraordinary collection of accolades, encompassing three Olympic and 10 World Championship gold medals between them.

As they gear up for another face-off, Snyder views this as a chance for redemption while Sadulaev sees an opportunity to further solidify his status. The upcoming bout not only represents a thrilling contest but also highlights how their competition has pushed both wrestlers to new heights.

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