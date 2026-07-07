India's Star Athletes Gear Up for Commonwealth Games 2026 with Grand Send-Off

In a grand ceremony on Tuesday, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) commemorated Team India's departure for the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The high-profile event saw the unveiling of the official ceremonial and competition kits that the athletes will don from July 23 to August 2.

The send-off was graced by eminent personalities including Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, IOA President PT Usha, and British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron. The dignitaries inspired athletes and acknowledged their role as icons of New India's sports ambitions.

India is sending a 124-strong contingent to compete in various disciplines, including both able-bodied and para-athletes. With strong support from corporate sponsors like Reliance Foundation Sports, Team India aims to excel on the international stage. Chef de Mission Rohit Rajpal will oversee the campaign along with Deputy Chef de Mission Ravi Bengani.