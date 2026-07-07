Dane Mads Pedersen Dominates Stage Four of Tour de France
Dane Mads Pedersen clinched a decisive victory in stage four of the Tour de France, marking a significant win for Lidl-Trek. Team member Quinn Simmons secured second place, while Spain's Raul Garcia Pierna finished third. French cyclist Kevin Vauquelin's late attempt to take the lead was thwarted.
Dane Mads Pedersen captured a remarkable triumph in stage four of the Tour de France with a commanding sprint finish on Tuesday. This exhilarating victory not only gave Lidl-Trek their first win in this year’s race but also saw Pedersen’s teammate Quinn Simmons securing a one-two finish for the team.
Spain's Raul Garcia Pierna, representing Movistar, clinched third place after an intense 181.9-km ride from Carcassonne to Foix. The challenging terrain tested the riders' endurance through the hilly course, which stretched over 113.03 miles.
In a dramatic turn of events, French cyclist Kevin Vauquelin attempted a late surge, attacking aggressively and diving through the final corner. However, his efforts fell short as Pedersen maintained his lead, crossing the finish line first.