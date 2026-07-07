Spain Stuns Portugal in FIFA World Cup Thriller

Spain triumphs over Portugal with a last-minute winner in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Marc Cucurella praises the team's unity and execution, as super-sub Mikel Merino's decisive goal sends Spain to the quarter-finals, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career after six editions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:21 IST
Spain Stuns Portugal in FIFA World Cup Thriller
Spain's Marc Cucurella (Photo: Instagram/cucurella3). Image Credit: ANI

Spain's Marc Cucurella lauded his team's collective tenacity as they clinched a narrow 1-0 victory against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Cucurella emphasized the strategic execution against a formidable Portuguese lineup, highlighting their balanced approach between possession and disciplined defending.

"I believe we deserved this win. We faced a top-tier team and knew there would be tough moments," Cucurella noted. He acknowledged the entire squad's contribution, especially the substitutes, underscoring their vital role in the triumph.

Spain's advancement to the quarter-finals was sealed by a dramatic 91st-minute goal from substitute Mikel Merino. The tense match saw both teams creating numerous opportunities, but it was Spain's decisive play that secured their next matchup against Belgium, concluding Ronaldo's illustrious World Cup journey.

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