Mads Pedersen Triumphs at Tour de France Stage

Mads Pedersen secured a win in stage four of the Tour de France from a breakaway group, leading a Lidl-Trek one-two finish. The victory is Pedersen's third in the Tour and shifts him to the points classification lead. Torstein Traeen from Uno-X Mobility took the yellow jersey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denmarks Mads Pedersen Powered To Victory From A Big Breakaway On Stage Four Of The Tour De France On Tuesday | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:46 IST
Mads Pedersen Triumphs at Tour de France Stage
Mads Pedersen

Denmark's Mads Pedersen stormed to victory in stage four of the Tour de France, leading a dramatic Lidl-Trek one-two finish on a 181.9-km trek from Carcassonne to Foix. Pedersen's performance was pivotal in a bracing breakaway involving 34 riders, which decisively shaped the race outcome.

Pedersen's sprinting prowess secured him his third Tour de France win and moved him into the lead for the points classification, donning the green jersey. The breakaway group, featuring significant climbs, confirmed early on that the stage winner would not emerge from main contenders but from the ambitious leaders.

Norway's Torstein Traeen took over the yellow jersey, marking a historic achievement as one of the few Norwegian cyclists to do so. Traeen shrugged off previous health battles, asserting his strength. Meanwhile, former leader Tadej Pogacar saw his position overtaken, as the main peloton crossed far behind.

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