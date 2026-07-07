Gotham FC's Future Move to NYC's First Soccer-Specific Stadium

Gotham FC, a successful NWSL team, announced their plans to move to the soon-to-be-completed Etihad Park in 2028, making it their new home. The stadium, located near Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, will also host NYCFC, marking a significant development in New York City's soccer landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Twotime Nwsl Champions Gotham Fc Announced On Tuesday That They Will Relocate To Etihad Park | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:55 IST
Gotham FC's Future Move to NYC's First Soccer-Specific Stadium

Gotham FC, the celebrated two-time NWSL champions, revealed plans for a significant move to Etihad Park in New York City by 2028. The announcement marks a strategic relocation to the city's inaugural soccer-specific stadium, which is anticipated to enhance the region's sporting infrastructure.

The Etihad Park, currently being constructed, will serve not only as Gotham FC's future headquarters but also as the home for NYCFC. This dual-purpose stadium is strategically positioned across from the New York Mets Citi Field in the bustling neighborhood of Flushing, Queens.

This development signifies a pivotal moment for New York City's sporting landscape, promising to cater to a broad fan base while encouraging the growth of soccer in the area. The move aligns with broader efforts to boost the city's sports infrastructure and fan engagement.

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