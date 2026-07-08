Djokovic Triumphs in Wimbledon Thriller to Reach Semis

Novak Djokovic reached his eighth consecutive Wimbledon semi-final by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in a grueling five-set match. Despite initial setbacks, Djokovic's experience and resilience ensured his victory in a thrilling contest, setting up a semi-final clash with reigning champion Jannik Sinner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Novak Djokovic Reached An Eighth Straight Wimbledon Semifinal After Grinding Down Canadian Felix Augeraliassime In An Epic Battle On Tuesday To Set Up A Blockbuster Showdown With Reigning Champion Jannik Sinner Djokovic | Updated: 08-07-2026 03:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 03:28 IST
Djokovic Triumphs in Wimbledon Thriller to Reach Semis
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic successfully navigated a challenging five-set match against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime to secure his place in the Wimbledon semi-finals once again.

The match, marked by Djokovic's missed opportunities and Auger-Aliassime's initial strong performance, saw dramatic turns with the closing of the Centre Court roof.

Ultimately, Djokovic's seasoned skill shone through as he clinched the final set tiebreak, advancing to face Jannik Sinner amid enthusiastic crowd support.

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