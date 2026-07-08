Latin American Nations Push Back Against U.S. Forced Labor Tariffs

Several Latin American Countries Said On Tuesday They Are Working To Prevent The Import Of Goods Produced With Forced Labor

On Tuesday, several Latin American nations voiced concerns over new U.S. tariffs targeting goods produced with forced labor, urging the Trump administration for exemptions. Countries like Mexico, Peru, Guatemala, and Ecuador insisted they enforce anti-forced labor laws and face unjust punishment through proposed tariffs.

During the U.S. Trade Representative's hearings, Mexican officials highlighted compliance with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Mexico's Ernesto Acevedo Fernandez argued that additional tariffs would penalize compliant companies. Proposed tariffs could impact goods from Mexico despite the agreement.

The controversy arises amid the Trump administration's 'Section 301' duties process, criticized by Democratic attorneys general as an overreach. Other hearings address potential tariffs on Brazilian goods, with implications for steelmakers seeking exemptions for pig iron imports.