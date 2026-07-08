Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount Over Warner Bros Acquisition

The Oregon Attorney General Will Ask A Court To Order Paramount To Comply With Investigative Demands Related To Its Bid To Acquire Warner Bros

The Oregon attorney general is poised to take legal action, seeking a court order that mandates compliance from Paramount over investigative probes tied to its acquisition attempt of Warner Bros, as disclosed in documents reviewed by Reuters.

The state of Oregon is particularly interested in obtaining documents that shed light on the media company's lobbying efforts aimed at securing backing from the Trump administration, following the U.S. Department of Justice's approval of the merger.

State documents revealed that Paramount plans to finalize the acquisition either on or shortly after July 16, raising pressing questions about the merger's implications.