Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount Over Warner Bros Acquisition

The Oregon attorney general is set to request a court mandate for Paramount to comply with investigative demands concerning its acquisition attempt of Warner Bros. Oregon seeks evidence of Paramount's lobbying efforts under Trump's administration, following DOJ approval. The deal is slated to finalize around July 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Oregon Attorney General Will Ask A Court To Order Paramount To Comply With Investigative Demands Related To Its Bid To Acquire Warner Bros | Updated: 08-07-2026 05:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 05:08 IST
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount Over Warner Bros Acquisition
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The Oregon attorney general is poised to take legal action, seeking a court order that mandates compliance from Paramount over investigative probes tied to its acquisition attempt of Warner Bros, as disclosed in documents reviewed by Reuters.

The state of Oregon is particularly interested in obtaining documents that shed light on the media company's lobbying efforts aimed at securing backing from the Trump administration, following the U.S. Department of Justice's approval of the merger.

State documents revealed that Paramount plans to finalize the acquisition either on or shortly after July 16, raising pressing questions about the merger's implications.

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