Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount Over Warner Bros Acquisition
The Oregon attorney general is set to request a court mandate for Paramount to comply with investigative demands concerning its acquisition attempt of Warner Bros. Oregon seeks evidence of Paramount's lobbying efforts under Trump's administration, following DOJ approval. The deal is slated to finalize around July 16.
The Oregon attorney general is poised to take legal action, seeking a court order that mandates compliance from Paramount over investigative probes tied to its acquisition attempt of Warner Bros, as disclosed in documents reviewed by Reuters.
The state of Oregon is particularly interested in obtaining documents that shed light on the media company's lobbying efforts aimed at securing backing from the Trump administration, following the U.S. Department of Justice's approval of the merger.
State documents revealed that Paramount plans to finalize the acquisition either on or shortly after July 16, raising pressing questions about the merger's implications.