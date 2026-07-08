Showdown at the Col du Tourmalet: A Classic Climbers' Challenge in the 113th Tour de France

The 113th Tour de France will feature a challenging stage over the legendary Col du Tourmalet. While lighter than previous years, this Pyrenean segment presents a strategic battleground for climbers and all-rounders. The race remains undecided until later stages in the Alps, promising intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Tour De France Favourites Are Set To Face Their First Major Highaltitude Test On Thursday As The Th Edition Of The Race Passes Over The Legendary Col Du Tourmalet In The Final Stage Of The Pyrenees Segment The Peloton Will Ride Km Between Pau And Gavarniegedre During Stage Six | Updated: 08-07-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 19:40 IST
Showdown at the Col du Tourmalet: A Classic Climbers' Challenge in the 113th Tour de France
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The 113th edition of the Tour de France is set to challenge competitors with a high-altitude test at the legendary Col du Tourmalet. Scheduled for Thursday, this Pyrenean stage marks a pivotal moment for climbers and all-rounders aiming for the top.

The peloton will travel 186.2 kilometers between Pau and Gavarnie-Gedre, confronting a total climbing altitude of 4,100 meters. This includes five categorised climbs, concluding with the uphill finish. The race organizers have lightened this year's Pyrenean route, aiming to keep the competition open until the final week in the Alps.

Despite this, the Col du Tourmalet remains crucial. According to Jean-Michel Monin, the sports director, top climbers may seize the opportunity, depending on the gap forming at the Col d'Aspin. Iconic climbs like this have already demonstrated their decisive power, as seen with past contenders like Jonas Vingegaard. Intense rivalries, such as those involving Tadej Pogacar and Vingegaard, are expected to heighten the thrill of this year's Tour, as teams weigh their strategies and potential wins on this famed ascent.

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