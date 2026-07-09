Trump Removes Syria from Terror List, Promises Rebuilding Boost

President Donald Trump informed Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa of plans to remove Syria from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism. Trump assured Sharaa of dismantling barriers to Syria's rebuilding, with U.S. companies ready to invest. The move awaits a 45-day congressional review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump On Wednesday Informed His Syrian Counterpart Ahmed Alsharaa That He Had Decided To Remove The Country From The Us List Of Designated State Sponsors Of Terrorism I Promised To Remove All Barriers Stopping You From Rebuilding Your Country | Updated: 09-07-2026 01:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 01:26 IST
Trump Removes Syria from Terror List, Promises Rebuilding Boost
Trump

President Donald Trump announced plans to remove Syria from the U.S. list of designated state sponsors of terrorism, promising Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa that this decision will enable the country's rebuilding efforts.

Trump noted U.S. companies' readiness to invest in Syria, aiming to make it more prosperous. A senior U.S. official confirmed the decision, contingent on a 45-day congressional review process.

Saudi firms and Gulf states are also preparing financial support for Syria's recovery. Trump has backed Sharaa's actions against the Islamic State, praising the respect he commands in the region.

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