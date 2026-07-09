Greenland's Kayakers Defy Trump's Arctic Ambitions

Greenlanders Attending A Traditional Kayaking Championship In Nuuk Rejected Us President Donald Trumps Renewed Call For Us Control Of The Arctic Island On Wednesday

Greenlanders have voiced strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed attempts to gain control over the Arctic island, asserting their right to self-determination.

At a kayaking championship in Nuuk, locals dismissed Trump's focus on Greenland's strategic commodities, highlighting their preference for autonomy.

Greenland's leaders have reiterated that the island remains not for sale, standing firm against external pressures.