Greenland's Kayakers Defy Trump's Arctic Ambitions
Greenlanders at a kayaking championship oppose U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed proposal for U.S. control of Greenland, citing their right to self-determination. Greenland's leaders reaffirm their stance, asserting that the island is not for sale, despite Trump's focus on its resources for national security.
Greenlanders have voiced strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed attempts to gain control over the Arctic island, asserting their right to self-determination.
At a kayaking championship in Nuuk, locals dismissed Trump's focus on Greenland's strategic commodities, highlighting their preference for autonomy.
Greenland's leaders have reiterated that the island remains not for sale, standing firm against external pressures.
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