Paralympic Legend Sarah Storey Bows Out After Glorious Career

Sarah Storey, the most decorated British Paralympian, has announced her retirement. Over her 35-year career, she won 30 Paralympic medals across swimming and cycling. Storey retires to advocate for Para sport advancement, confident in her capacity to impact the field beyond competitive participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarah Storey | Updated: 09-07-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 10:19 IST
Paralympic Legend Sarah Storey Bows Out After Glorious Career

Sarah Storey, Britain's most successful Paralympian with 30 medals, announced her retirement from international competition, ruling out participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. Storey, who competed in nine Paralympic Games over 35 years, began her athletic career as a swimmer and later transitioned to cycling.

In her career, Storey amassed five Paralympic gold medals in swimming and added 14 golds in cycling. Her decision to retire is driven by her desire to take on broader roles to advance para sport beyond what she could achieve as an athlete.

Storey expressed confidence in her potential to compete in Los Angeles but emphasized her intention to be a positive influence through new roles that allow her to advocate for para sport and enhance its coverage.

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