India's Sporting Leap: From Hosts of 36 Events to Global Powerhouse

As India ramps up its bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 and eyes the Olympic Games 2036, the country is establishing a firm reputation as an elite destination for global sporting events. From January 2025 to June 2026, India impressively hosted 36 international competitions across more than 15 cities, showcasing top-tier sporting infrastructure and burgeoning organizational expertise in managing both Olympic and non-Olympic disciplines, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) announced in a press release.

The events spanned World Championships, Asian Championships, and World Cups in diverse sports such as athletics, hockey, and badminton, bringing historic milestones as India hosted many prestigious competitions for the first time while Indian athletes broke records on their home turf.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasized the strategic importance of hosting these events. According to Mandaviya, they are not only enhancing India's international reputation but also providing invaluable exposure to its athletes, reducing overseas participation costs, and building technical expertise. As 11 more international events are slated for late 2026 and new events secured for 2027-2028, India is accelerating its journey to becoming a leading global sporting nation.