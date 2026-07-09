Tennis-Muchova topples Gauff in thriller to reach Wimbledon final for first time

Karolina Muchova Ended Coco Gauffs Incredible Run Of Living Dangerously At This Years Wimbledon As She Saved A Match Point To Topple The American In A Thriller To Keep Alive Hopes Of Setting Up An Allczech Final At A Grand Slam For The First Time With Compatriot Linda Noskova Taking On Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk In Thursdays Second Semifinal

Karolina Muchova ended Coco Gauff's incredible run of living ‌dangerously ​at this year's Wimbledon as she saved a match point to topple the American in a 6-2 1-6 7-6 (12-10) thriller to keep alive hopes of setting up an all-Czech final at a Grand Slam for the first time.

With compatriot Linda Noskova taking on Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in Thursday's ‌second semi-final, Muchova's passage to Saturday's final meant there could be a third Czech in four years holding aloft the Venus Rosewater Dish after the triumphs of Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024. All those dreams were on the verge of vanishing within a blink of an eye when Gauff stood at match point at 9-8 in the tiebreak, but the American left the spellbound crowd gasping ‌as she dumped a forehand into the net.

ELECTRIFYING TIEBREAK TO DECIDE MATCH Muchova was among those who could scarcely believe the drama that was unfolding during an electrifying tiebreak where she had ‌surged to a 4-1 lead, extended that to 6-3, before Gauff defied logic to reach match point first.

But as Gauff discovered, the gulf between reaching match point and converting match point is as wide as the Atlantic Ocean. "It sounds really nice to be in the final. It was such a big fight. It was a rollercoaster, you're up and down," a beaming Muchova, still trying to catch her breath, told the crowd.

"In 10 seconds you have a match point, then you're ⁠match point down. ​There's no time to think, but very nerve-racking. I ⁠don't even know what I'm saying. "I'm really shaking and trying to let it sink in, but the atmosphere here, indescribable."

FURNACE ON CENTRE COURT No one would have guessed that Muchova is allergic to grass, and requires "a lot of pills, sprays, eyedrops" ⁠just to step onto the most famous patch of turf in tennis.

While spectators struggled to stay cool in the furnace-like atmosphere on Centre Court, Muchova's pick-and-mix variety of grasscourt craft shone brightly as she broke Gauff in ​the third and fifth games, with the American surrendering her serve for the second time by wildly misfiring a forehand into the back hoardings. A 111 mph ace sealed the ⁠set for Muchova and put her within touching distance of a first Wimbledon final.

However, no one can accuse Gauff of holding up the white flag when the going gets tough or even taking the easy route as she survived four successive three ⁠setters ​to reach the semis — and once again she was ready to go the distance. DIVING VOLLEY WINNER

After failing to convert any of her first eight break point opportunities, the American seventh seed finally got the breakthrough on her ninth to take a 3-1 lead. Another break for 5-1 sent her mother into raptures in the player's box and one game later it was all level.

After two one-sided ⁠sets, both protagonists displayed their incredible ball-striking ability, producing ferocious forehands and breathtaking backhands, as they went toe-to-toe in a captivating decider. Gauff had two chances to break for a 5-4 lead but ⁠once 10th seed Muchova used her get-out-of-jail-free card to ⁠wriggle out of that spot of bother, there was no stopping her.

She produced all the goods in the match tiebreak, including an outrageous diving volley winner and also lobbed Gauff to earn her first match point. While that one went begging, she made no mistake on the second and held ‌her arms aloft in victory ‌after watching the American dump a forehand into the net to end the 2 hour 35 minute ​thriller.