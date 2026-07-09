NTCA Unveils New Roadmap to Strengthen Tiger Conservation

During the meeting, Bhupender Yadav released two major publications prepared by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 22:18 IST
NTCA Unveils New Roadmap to Strengthen Tiger Conservation
Image Credit: X(@byadavbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav chaired the 29th meeting of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) at the Central Academy for State Forest Service in Coimbatore, where officials reviewed the country's tiger conservation efforts and discussed new measures to strengthen wildlife protection.

The meeting brought together Members of Parliament, senior officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Chief Wildlife Wardens from tiger-range states and Field Directors of Tiger Reserves. Discussions focused on improving protection strategies, strengthening management practices and enhancing conservation outcomes across India's tiger landscapes. Members reviewed the progress made since the previous meeting while examining proposals designed to improve habitat conservation, scientific management and institutional support for tiger reserves across the country.

New publications to guide wildlife management

During the meeting, Bhupender Yadav released two major publications prepared by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The first, Roadmap to Rescue, provides a scientific framework for establishing temporary and transit facilities to rescue, rehabilitate and safely release wild animals in tiger landscapes. The document is intended to improve preparedness for wildlife emergencies and strengthen responses to increasing human-wildlife interactions.

The Minister also released STRIDES 2026 – Status of Tiger Reserves: Infrastructure, Development, Ecology and Social Parameters, a comprehensive assessment of conservation measures across India's tiger reserves. The report is expected to support evidence-based planning and help reserve managers make informed decisions that strengthen long-term conservation efforts.

The Authority approved the NTCA Annual Report for 2024–25 and reviewed the Action Taken Report on decisions made during its previous meeting, along with recommendations submitted by its Technical and Administrative Committees.

Research, partnerships and monitoring to receive greater focus

The key proposal discussed was the sixth cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of Tiger Reserves, an important nationwide exercise that measures how effectively protected areas are being managed and identifies opportunities for improvement.

The Authority also considered organising a Tiger Conclave to encourage greater financial support for tiger conservation through partnerships with corporate organisations, philanthropic institutions and other stakeholders working alongside Tiger Conservation Foundations.

Members further discussed plans for STRIPES (Symposium on Tiger Research, Innovation, Policy, Ecology and Sustainability), a national platform that will bring together reserve managers, researchers and conservation experts to share scientific findings, innovative management practices and successful conservation models.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to science-based wildlife management, stronger conservation governance and landscape-level protection of tiger habitats, reinforcing the Government of India's continued efforts to safeguard biodiversity and strengthen ecological security across the country.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026