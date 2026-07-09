NTCA Unveils New Roadmap to Strengthen Tiger Conservation

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav chaired the 29th meeting of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) at the Central Academy for State Forest Service in Coimbatore, where officials reviewed the country's tiger conservation efforts and discussed new measures to strengthen wildlife protection.

The meeting brought together Members of Parliament, senior officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Chief Wildlife Wardens from tiger-range states and Field Directors of Tiger Reserves. Discussions focused on improving protection strategies, strengthening management practices and enhancing conservation outcomes across India's tiger landscapes. Members reviewed the progress made since the previous meeting while examining proposals designed to improve habitat conservation, scientific management and institutional support for tiger reserves across the country.

New publications to guide wildlife management

During the meeting, Bhupender Yadav released two major publications prepared by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The first, Roadmap to Rescue, provides a scientific framework for establishing temporary and transit facilities to rescue, rehabilitate and safely release wild animals in tiger landscapes. The document is intended to improve preparedness for wildlife emergencies and strengthen responses to increasing human-wildlife interactions.

The Minister also released STRIDES 2026 – Status of Tiger Reserves: Infrastructure, Development, Ecology and Social Parameters, a comprehensive assessment of conservation measures across India's tiger reserves. The report is expected to support evidence-based planning and help reserve managers make informed decisions that strengthen long-term conservation efforts.

The Authority approved the NTCA Annual Report for 2024–25 and reviewed the Action Taken Report on decisions made during its previous meeting, along with recommendations submitted by its Technical and Administrative Committees.

Research, partnerships and monitoring to receive greater focus

The key proposal discussed was the sixth cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of Tiger Reserves, an important nationwide exercise that measures how effectively protected areas are being managed and identifies opportunities for improvement.

The Authority also considered organising a Tiger Conclave to encourage greater financial support for tiger conservation through partnerships with corporate organisations, philanthropic institutions and other stakeholders working alongside Tiger Conservation Foundations.

Members further discussed plans for STRIPES (Symposium on Tiger Research, Innovation, Policy, Ecology and Sustainability), a national platform that will bring together reserve managers, researchers and conservation experts to share scientific findings, innovative management practices and successful conservation models.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to science-based wildlife management, stronger conservation governance and landscape-level protection of tiger habitats, reinforcing the Government of India's continued efforts to safeguard biodiversity and strengthen ecological security across the country.