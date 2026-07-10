Cricket-Australia's Big Bash League season-opener to be played in India

Theopening Match Of Next Seasons Big Bash League Bbl Will Take Place In India In December

Theopening match of next season's ​Big Bash League (BBL) will take place ​in India in December, Australia ‌Prime Minister ​Anthony Albanese said on Friday, as tournament organisers look to tap into cricket's most lucrative market.

The December 12 match between ‌Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers in Chennai will make the domestic Australian Twenty20 competition the first foreign franchise league to play in India. "I am excited to expand cooperation with India on sport, ‌which not only brings joy to Australians but boosts trade, tourism and investment," Albanese ‌said on the final day of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia.

The announcement comes amid opposition to private investment in the BBL, which critics say could lead to the tournament ceding control to Indian ⁠Premier ​League (IPL) franchises. Wealthy IPL owners ⁠have bought franchises in England, South Africa, the U.S., West Indies and United Arab Emirates.

Cricket Australia hopes to ⁠open up the BBL to private investment to boost its finances and improve competitiveness in T20 cricket. The ​governing body reported a net deficit of A$11.3 million ($7.86 million) for the 2024-25 financial ⁠year despite a jump in revenue from hosting the lucrative Border-Gavaskar series against powerhouse India.

Australian players are in ⁠high ​demand in the IPL, and BBL franchises have welcomed the move to stage next season's league opener in India. "Our sport has such an authentic connection in India," Cricket ⁠Australia's General Manager of BBL Alistair Dobson said in a statement.

"We're hugely excited by the opportunity ⁠and we expect ⁠the match will be the most-watched game in Australian domestic league history for any sport." ($1 = 1.4380 Australian dollars)