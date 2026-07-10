Al-Ittihad Enlists German Expertise with Jens Wissing Appointment
Al-Ittihad, a club in the Saudi Pro League, has announced the appointment of German coach Jens Wissing. His contract extends until 2028, indicating the club's long-term strategy to enhance its competitive edge. Wissing’s experience is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the team’s dynamics.
Saudi Pro League's Al-Ittihad has turned to German expertise by enlisting Jens Wissing as its head coach until 2028. The decision underscores the club’s ambition to reinforce its competitive stance.
By securing Wissing’s leadership long-term, Al-Ittihad aims to inject fresh strategies and enhance team performance.
As Al-Ittihad looks toward the future, this appointment marks a strategic move aligned with their vision of sustained growth and success in the league.