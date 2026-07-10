Al-Ittihad Enlists German Expertise with Jens Wissing Appointment

Saudi Pro League's Al-Ittihad has turned to German expertise by enlisting Jens Wissing as its head coach until 2028. The decision underscores the club’s ambition to reinforce its competitive stance.

By securing Wissing’s leadership long-term, Al-Ittihad aims to inject fresh strategies and enhance team performance.

As Al-Ittihad looks toward the future, this appointment marks a strategic move aligned with their vision of sustained growth and success in the league.