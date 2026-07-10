Modi and Waugh Reunite: A Historic Photo and a New Sports Era at MCG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a poignant stop at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during his Australia visit, where he rekindled a cherished memory with former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh. Modi presented Waugh with a photograph from their initial meeting two decades ago, highlighting the enduring connections between India and Australia.

Joined by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan, and former Australian women's cricketer Lisa Sthalekar, the event emphasized the robust bond between the two nations, both on and off the cricket field. The photograph not only served as a symbol of personal ties but also showcased the longstanding sporting camaraderie shared by India and Australia.

During the visit, Modi and Albanese launched the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap, a significant endeavor aiming to strengthen cooperation across athlete development, sports technology, and infrastructure. Modi highlighted the significance of MCG to Indians and underscored sports as a pivotal axis of bilateral relations. He expressed enthusiasm about India's future sports collaborations, particularly in light of upcoming events like the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

Further marking the visit, Modi engaged with young sports enthusiasts in various exhibition matches, underscoring the enduring and growing people-to-people connections between India and Australia. The event marked a celebratory conclusion to Modi's final engagement on his three-day Australia tour, reinforcing the strategic partnership through the lens of sports.