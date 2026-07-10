Africa's Journey at the World Cup: A Tale of Near Misses and Heroic Moments

The World Cup saw African teams showing exceptional performances, with Morocco reaching the quarter-finals. Though no African team made the semi-finals, nine out of ten teams advanced past the group stage. Teams like Cape Verde and Egypt provided thrilling moments despite unexpected exits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | African Interest At The World Cup Ended With Morocco On Thursday | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:07 IST
Africa's Journey at the World Cup: A Tale of Near Misses and Heroic Moments
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The World Cup journey for African teams concluded with Morocco's exit, yet the continent can take immense pride in its overall performance. Though none reached the semi-finals, nine out of ten teams showcased promising efforts, progressing past the group stage with dramatic highs and lows.

Morocco emerged as a formidable competitor, narrowly exiting at the quarter-final stage in the expanded 48-team setup hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. The North Africans delivered memorable performances, including a stunning win against the Netherlands.

Cape Verde's heroic displays, including taking world champions Argentina to extra time, captivated global audiences. Despite eventual exits, countries like Egypt and Cape Verde left a lasting impression, drawing praise and excitement from fans worldwide.

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