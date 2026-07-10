Africa's Journey at the World Cup: A Tale of Near Misses and Heroic Moments

African Interest At The World Cup Ended With Morocco On Thursday

The World Cup journey for African teams concluded with Morocco's exit, yet the continent can take immense pride in its overall performance. Though none reached the semi-finals, nine out of ten teams showcased promising efforts, progressing past the group stage with dramatic highs and lows.

Morocco emerged as a formidable competitor, narrowly exiting at the quarter-final stage in the expanded 48-team setup hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. The North Africans delivered memorable performances, including a stunning win against the Netherlands.

Cape Verde's heroic displays, including taking world champions Argentina to extra time, captivated global audiences. Despite eventual exits, countries like Egypt and Cape Verde left a lasting impression, drawing praise and excitement from fans worldwide.