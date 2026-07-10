The Portuguese Football Federation announced on Friday that Jorge Jesus has been appointed as the new head coach of the national team. This decision comes swiftly after the departure of Roberto Martinez.

Martinez stepped down from his role after Portugal's disappointing World Cup campaign, culminating in their exit against Spain. Fans have high expectations for the experienced Jesus to bring a revitalized strategy to the team.

With extensive coaching experience, Jorge Jesus is poised to lead Portugal through future international challenges. The football community is eager to see the changes he could implement to regain the team's glory on the world stage.