Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Shines in Wimbledon's Royal Box

Sachin Tendulkar, India's cricket icon, attracted immense attention at Wimbledon, witnessing Alexander Zverev's win over Arthur Fery. Tendulkar was among sporting elites in the Royal Box, alongside Brian Lara and Shubman Gill. Zverev's victory advances him to his maiden Wimbledon final, marking a historic achievement for the German player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 22:54 IST
Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Shines in Wimbledon's Royal Box
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (Photo: X/ @Wimbledon). Image Credit: ANI

In a dazzling display of sporting royalty, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took center stage at Wimbledon, witnessing a pivotal match between Alexander Zverev and Britain's Arthur Fery. The former Indian cricket captain was a major draw at the tournament, capturing the attention of fans worldwide.

Tendulkar shared the Royal Box with illustrious figures, including former West Indies captain Brian Lara, current India Test captain Shubman Gill, and notable figures from the football world like Virgil van Dijk. This gathering of sports elites added a touch of glamour to Wimbledon's prestigious grounds.

On court, Zverev showcased his skill, defeating Fery in a commanding fashion with set scores of 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4. The triumph propels Zverev into his first Wimbledon final, a historic feat for the German as he joins the ranks of legends like Boris Becker and Michael Stich.

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