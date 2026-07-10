Zverev Triumphs Over Fery to Reach Wimbledon Final

Alexander Zverev Ended The Remarkable Wimbledon Run Of Briton Arthur Fery With A Victory On Friday To Reach The Final

Alexander Zverev ended the incredible Wimbledon journey of Arthur Fery with a decisive 7-6(0) 6-2 6-4 victory, advancing him to the final. Zverev, fresh from his French Open victory, eyes back-to-back Grand Slam titles.

In the final, he awaits either reigning champion Jannik Sinner or seven-time winner Novak Djokovic. Despite the challenges, Zverev remains confident. "I have to trust myself," he stated.

The match saw Zverev finding his rhythm amidst a determined Fery and a supportive crowd. Ultimately, Zverev's experience and skill prevailed, marking his participation in all four Grand Slam finals.