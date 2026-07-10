Zverev Triumphs Over Fery to Reach Wimbledon Final

Alexander Zverev secured a 7-6(0) 6-2 6-4 victory against Arthur Fery in the Wimbledon semifinals. The win puts him in contention for consecutive Grand Slam titles. Zverev will face either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in the final. The German celebrated his success amidst a supportive yet Fery-favoring crowd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alexander Zverev Ended The Remarkable Wimbledon Run Of Briton Arthur Fery With A Victory On Friday To Reach The Final | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:52 IST
Zverev Triumphs Over Fery to Reach Wimbledon Final
Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev ended the incredible Wimbledon journey of Arthur Fery with a decisive 7-6(0) 6-2 6-4 victory, advancing him to the final. Zverev, fresh from his French Open victory, eyes back-to-back Grand Slam titles.

In the final, he awaits either reigning champion Jannik Sinner or seven-time winner Novak Djokovic. Despite the challenges, Zverev remains confident. "I have to trust myself," he stated.

The match saw Zverev finding his rhythm amidst a determined Fery and a supportive crowd. Ultimately, Zverev's experience and skill prevailed, marking his participation in all four Grand Slam finals.

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