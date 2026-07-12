Paolo Maldini Appointed as FIGC's Technical Director in a Bid to Revitalize Italian Football

In a significant move aimed at rejuvenating Italian football, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has named Paolo Maldini, former captain and iconic defender, as its new Technical Director. This appointment brings one of Italy's most revered football figures back into the national team setup during a crucial period for the sport in the country.

The federation made the announcement through official channels, confirming that Maldini will work closely with Leonardo, who has been appointed as an advisor. FIGC President Giovanni Malago expressed his pleasure at Maldini accepting this influential role. Despite Italy's UEFA EURO 2020 triumph under Roberto Mancini, the national team has faced challenges on the global stage, notably missing out on the past three FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Maldini, one of the greatest defenders in football history, boasts an international career with 127 caps for Italy, including serving as national team captain from 1993 to 2002. His leadership and experience extend beyond the pitch, as demonstrated by his successful stint as AC Milan's sporting director, where he helped guide the club to the 2021-22 Serie A title. The FIGC hopes Maldini's extensive experience and strategic acumen will be instrumental in restoring Italy's standing in international football. (ANI)