Super Saturday: Top Sports Highlights from Around the Globe

This sports roundup covers key events including the Pittsburgh Pirates' victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, Linda Noskova's Wimbledon triumph, England and Argentina's advancements in the World Cup, and more. Other highlights include Conor McGregor's brief UFC comeback, Seattle Seahawks' sale, and Gary Trent Jr.'s new deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Mlb Roundup Pirates Clutch Up In Doubleheader Sweep Of Brewers Esmerlyn Valdez Delivered A Goahead Grand Slam To Help The Pittsburgh Pirates To A Win Against The Visiting Milwaukee Brewers In The First Game Of A Doubleheader On Saturday Afternoon Valdez | Updated: 12-07-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 10:26 IST
Super Saturday: Top Sports Highlights from Around the Globe
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In a thrilling sports roundup, Esmerlyn Valdez powered the Pittsburgh Pirates to victory with a crucial grand slam, leading his team to sweep the doubleheader against the Brewers. Meanwhile, on the tennis courts of Wimbledon, Linda Noskova endured a tough battle to clinch her first Grand Slam title, defeating Karolina Muchova in an all-Czech final.

In soccer, Jude Bellingham's heroics led England past Norway, securing a spot in the World Cup semi-finals, while Argentina overcame Switzerland in a nail-biting extra-time victory. The Seattle Seahawks confirmed the sale of their franchise, marking a new era under the ownership of the Khosla family.

Elsewhere, the UFC watched an abrupt end to Conor McGregor's anticipated return due to a knee injury, and the Milwaukee Bucks locked in Gary Trent Jr. with a lucrative deal. These highlights mark a weekend full of drama and excitement across the sports spectrum.

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