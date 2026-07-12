Brendon McCullum Steps Down as England Test Coach

Brendon Mccullum Will Step Down As Head Coach Of Englands Test Team After Four Years In The Role

Brendon McCullum, head coach of England's test cricket team, has announced his resignation after a four-year tenure, as confirmed by the ECB on Sunday.

McCullum, appointed in 2022 alongside Ben Stokes, played a crucial role in rejuvenating England's red-ball cricket fortunes, even as the team recently faced a home test series loss against New Zealand.

Despite stepping down, he will continue coaching the men's white-ball teams. ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould praised McCullum's efforts, saying he brought renewed energy to the team during a challenging yet rewarding phase.