Brendon McCullum Steps Down as England Test Coach

Brendon McCullum is stepping down after four years as England's test team head coach, as announced by the ECB. McCullum, who joined with Ben Stokes in 2022, will still coach the men's white-ball teams. His tenure saw highs and lows, significantly improving England's test performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brendon Mccullum Will Step Down As Head Coach Of Englands Test Team After Four Years In The Role | Updated: 12-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 18:30 IST
Brendon McCullum Steps Down as England Test Coach
Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum, head coach of England's test cricket team, has announced his resignation after a four-year tenure, as confirmed by the ECB on Sunday.

McCullum, appointed in 2022 alongside Ben Stokes, played a crucial role in rejuvenating England's red-ball cricket fortunes, even as the team recently faced a home test series loss against New Zealand.

Despite stepping down, he will continue coaching the men's white-ball teams. ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould praised McCullum's efforts, saying he brought renewed energy to the team during a challenging yet rewarding phase.

TRENDING

1
Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Global
2
Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Global
4
Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Violence Against Women Emerges as Major Risk to MENAAP's Economic Transformation

OECD Maps Malta's Skills Future with 30 Reforms to Boost Growth, Talent and Investment

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026