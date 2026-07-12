Brendon McCullum Steps Down as England Test Coach
Brendon McCullum is stepping down after four years as England's test team head coach, as announced by the ECB. McCullum, who joined with Ben Stokes in 2022, will still coach the men's white-ball teams. His tenure saw highs and lows, significantly improving England's test performance.
Brendon McCullum, head coach of England's test cricket team, has announced his resignation after a four-year tenure, as confirmed by the ECB on Sunday.
McCullum, appointed in 2022 alongside Ben Stokes, played a crucial role in rejuvenating England's red-ball cricket fortunes, even as the team recently faced a home test series loss against New Zealand.
Despite stepping down, he will continue coaching the men's white-ball teams. ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould praised McCullum's efforts, saying he brought renewed energy to the team during a challenging yet rewarding phase.