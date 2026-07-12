Historic Victory: Guo and Mladenovic Clinch Wimbledon Doubles
Chinese and French duo Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic defeated second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani to win the Wimbledon women's doubles title. The pair showcased impressive skill, overcoming early hurdles to clinch their first major title with a 6-3, 7-5 victory in a thrilling match.
Making headlines at Wimbledon, Chinese and French duo Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic emerged victorious in the women's doubles, defeating second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani. Their remarkable 6-3, 7-5 win marked their first major title together.
Guo and Mladenovic exhibited exceptional skill, quickly taking a 5-0 lead in the first set as they deftly countered Dabrowski's early lobs. Though Dabrowski and Stefani fought back, it just wasn't enough to save the set.
In the second set, despite pressure from their opponents, Mladenovic's powerful forehands and Guo's sharp backhand returns secured a critical break. Serving for the championship, Mladenovic sealed the win with a forehand drive the opponents couldn't handle.