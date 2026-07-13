UPT20 Season 4: Cricket League Expands to Lucknow and Kanpur

The UP T20 League's fourth season is set to occur from August 14 to September 6, 2026, featuring 34 matches across two cities, Lucknow and Kanpur. The league aims to broaden its fanbase, showcase local talent, and incorporate an environmental initiative, 'Har Boundary, Ek Nai Hariyali'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 12:00 IST
UPT20 Season 4: Cricket League Expands to Lucknow and Kanpur
The fourth season of UP T20 League will start from August 14. (Photo: UPCA). Image Credit: ANI

The UP T20 League (UPT20 Season 4) is scheduled to take place from August 14 to September 6, 2026, marking a significant expansion as the event will be hosted across two cities, Lucknow and Kanpur, for the first time. The 24-day long cricket festivity will feature 34 matches, consisting of 13 double-header matchdays and 8 single-header matchdays, as announced by the organizers on Sunday.

The prestigious tournament will kick off at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, hosting 22 matches within the opening phase, spreading excitement across 13 matchdays. Subsequently, the tournament will move to the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, where the remaining 12 matches will be played over 11 matchdays. Lucknow will host the opening ceremony, whereas Kanpur will cap off the event with the final match and closing ceremony.

In Sunday’s meeting, the Governing Council of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) ratified several major proposals for the league's fourth edition. UPCA expressed its profound gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla for their unwavering support and guidance. The organizers emphasized that this pioneering decision seeks to extend the reach of cricket statewide, thereby enhancing fan engagement and utilizing Uttar Pradesh's sporting resources effectively.

The much-awaited UPT20 Season 4 Mini Auction is slated for Friday, July 24, 2026, in Agra, offering 45 slots for players within the league's six franchises. Furthermore, the Governing Council assented to several policies, including player retention, selection procedures, catchment area trials, and support staff guidelines, ensuring the tournament upholds principles of transparency and maintains high professional standards.

In a significant step for environmental conservation, UPT20 Season 4 will integrate a unique 'Har Boundary, Ek Nai Hariyali' initiative. Under this program, a tree will be planted across various Uttar Pradesh districts for every boundary and six hit during the tournament, aligning cricket excitement with greener environmental practices. With a total reward pool of Rs 3 crore, the tournament promises to be a showcase of thrilling cricket and a beacon for social responsibility. (ANI)

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