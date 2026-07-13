Paulo Dybala's Renewed Commitment: AS Roma's Star Forward Extends Stay

Paulo Dybala has signed a contract extension with AS Roma, ensuring his stay until June 2027. The Argentine forward, who transferred from Juventus in 2022, has become a key player despite facing injuries. Dybala's contributions included helping Roma reach the Europa League final and a third-place finish in Serie A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:27 IST
Paulo Dybala's Renewed Commitment: AS Roma's Star Forward Extends Stay
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Paulo Dybala, the Argentine forward, has reinforced his commitment to AS Roma by signing a contract extension that extends his stay at the Serie A club until June 2027. The club made the announcement on Monday.

Dybala, who is 32, joined Roma in 2022 after spending seven successful years at Juventus. He has proven to be an essential player for Roma, contributing significantly with 139 appearances and 45 goals across all competitions. His efforts helped Roma reach the Europa League final in his debut season.

Last season, however, was challenging for Dybala due to injury issues. A knee surgery in March sidelined him for nearly four months, raising concerns about his future. Despite this, Roma secured a third-place finish in Serie A, marking their return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2018-19 season. They are set to begin their new campaign with a home game against Fiorentina on August 24.

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