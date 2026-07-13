Iraola’s Ambitious Plans for Liverpool’s New Era

Andoni Iraola, Liverpool's new manager, is eager to strengthen the squad as the team aims to improve its Premier League standing. Despite challenges including long-term injuries and the absence of Mo Salah, Iraola is determined to implement an effective, high-pressing style, having communicated with players and staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:17 IST
Iraola’s Ambitious Plans for Liverpool’s New Era
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New Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola expressed eagerness to bolster his squad as the Premier League club aims to surpass last season’s performance. Liverpool secured a fifth-place finish last year and has so far acquired centre-back Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais and winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

“We have signed two players already but need more,” stated Iraola during his introductory press conference. “The club is diligently working on acquiring more signings.” The Spaniard, who took over following Arne Slot's dismissal, is tasked with revolutionizing the team's fortunes, despite challenges like Mo Salah's absence and injuries to key players.

Previously, Iraola, a former Spain international, led Bournemouth to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League. At Liverpool, the 44-year-old intends to adapt his approach, focusing on a high-pressing, progressive style. He acknowledged the significance of his new role and is optimistic about navigating the challenges it presents, with Liverpool set to begin the season against Newcastle on August 23.

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