Axar Patel Shines as India Dominates England in First ODI Showdown

In a commanding performance, India defeated England by six wickets in the first ODI at Edgbaston. Shubman Gill's half-century and Axar Patel's all-around brilliance, including a match-winning 57 and four wickets, were key highlights. This win marks England's first ODI defeat at the venue since 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 23:54 IST
Axar Patel Shines as India Dominates England in First ODI Showdown
Axar Patel (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a stellar display of cricketing prowess, the Indian cricket team clinched a decisive victory over England by six wickets in the first ODI held at Edgbaston, gaining a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Captain Shubman Gill's composed half-century set the stage for the triumph.

Axar Patel's exemplary all-round performance was the highlight, securing him the Player of the Match award. His four-wicket haul dismantled England's lineup, restricting them to 258 runs, while his unbeaten 57, alongside Washington Sundar's 52, guided India to a convincing chase completion with ample time to spare.

This defeat snaps England's seven-match ODI unbeaten streak at Edgbaston dating back to 2015. Gill's resilient 80, supported by contributions from Shreyas Iyer and the middle order, allowed India to maintain control despite setbacks, overpowering a struggling English side.

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