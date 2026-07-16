Adidas Triumphs in World Cup Sponsorship Race, Surge in Visibility

Adidas secures a significant boost in visibility as both Argentina and Spain, teams it sponsors, enter the World Cup final. Nike, despite extensive investment, failed to secure a spot, underscoring its struggles amid shrinking market share. Adidas benefits from stronger market momentum in the athletic footwear sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 15:31 IST
Adidas Triumphs in World Cup Sponsorship Race, Surge in Visibility
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Adidas is set for a significant visibility boost following the World Cup final, where both finalists, Argentina and Spain, donned jerseys sponsored by the sportswear giant. This development deals a blow to Nike, as the company had hoped to see one of its 12 teams in the tournament's final but fell short.

Nike's absence on the grand stage reflects broader challenges for the company, which has been grappling with a shrinking market share, particularly in China. The company's shares have plummeted by nearly a third this year, amid concerns over CEO Elliott Hill's turnaround strategy.

While Adidas has seen gains, securing 19.2% of the footwear market in June, Nike continues to shed market share. Adidas attributes its success to strong momentum in the U.S. and Europe, achieving a revenue uptick from World Cup-related sales, including 250 million euros in product bookings.

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