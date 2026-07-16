Final Showdown: Former Mentor and Pupil Clash in World Cup Finale

Spain decisively defeated France, while Argentina made a narrow escape past England, aligning the stars for a World Cup final teeming with narrative potential: Europe takes on South America. But the story runs deeper, centering on a personal tie between their respective managers.

Luis de la Fuente aims to bring Spain their second World Cup title, years after their triumph in South Africa, while Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina seeks to do what no team has since 1962—secure consecutive world titles. The looming final bears not only professional stakes but also personal ones.

Former tutor De la Fuente and his student Scaloni first crossed paths at a coaching academy seven years ago. Scaloni, now Argentina’s manager, values their shared history, underscored by his Spanish connections. Meanwhile, De la Fuente has long admired Scaloni's coaching talent. Yet on the field, sentiment gives way to rivalry in what promises to be a riveting match-off.