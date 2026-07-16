Portugal Joins HealthAI: Pioneering AI in Healthcare

Portugal made history by becoming the first European Union member state to join the global network led by HealthAI in regulating artificial intelligence in healthcare. This move coincides with Europe's upcoming implementation of new AI legislation across its member states.

The agreement between Portugal's healthcare regulatory body, Infarmed, and HealthAI, a Geneva-based nonprofit, grants Portugal access to a directory of AI health tools that have been reviewed by regulators. Additionally, it includes a real-time system for alerting authorities about any harmful incidents related to AI tools. Portugal now joins a diverse group of nations in the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network, including the UK, India, Brazil, and others.

This initiative comes as European health systems increasingly adopt AI-driven solutions. Infarmed President, Santos Ivo, emphasized the importance of international collaboration in optimizing AI governance in healthcare. HealthAI, mainly funded by countries like Canada and Norway, was founded to foster common AI standards in healthcare. Its influence, as noted by CEO Baptista Leite, is expected to resonate beyond Europe, impacting global AI governance.