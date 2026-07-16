Supreme Court Directs High Courts to Address Contempt Pleas on Bulldozer Demolitions
The Supreme Court has tasked High Courts with resolving contempt petitions against alleged violations of its 2024 ruling that set guidelines to prevent property demolitions by bulldozers. The court emphasized that individual cases hold specific disputes that require evaluation at the High Court level.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday directed High Courts to adjudicate contempt petitions concerning alleged infractions of its November 2024 ruling, which outlined preventive measures against bulldozer demolitions. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, declined to entertain these petitions directly.
The bench highlighted the intricate nature of each case due to specific factual differences, making it impractical for the apex court to assess every individual circumstance. It ordered the transfer of records to pertinent High Courts, emphasizing that appropriate resolution of grievances is essential at the local level.
During deliberations, an advocate cited lapses in following the court-mandated protocol, often resulting in demolitions perceived as punitive actions. The 2024 judgment was aimed at preventing the indiscriminate demolition of properties of crime-accused individuals while distinguishing illegal constructions, providing a nuanced approach to justice.
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