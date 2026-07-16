Smuggling Bust: Advanced Weapons Intercepted at Syrian Border

Syrian authorities announced on Thursday they halted a plot to smuggle advanced weapons and missiles across the Iraqi border, with state news agency SANA reporting the shipment was intended for Hezbollah. The General Authority of Ports and Customs discovered the concealed arms in oil tanker-trucks bound for Baniyas, following a detailed inspection at the al-Tanf crossing.

Hezbollah has yet to comment on the incident. The Baniyas route is gaining strategic importance for fuel transfers between Iraq and Syria. Last month, Reuters disclosed Iraq's plans to expand exports via Syria, moving beyond fuel oil to include crude oil and naphtha, as part of efforts to diversify trade routes beyond the Gulf. The U.S. and Syria's governments remain engaged in dialogue, with President Trump discussing Hezbollah combat strategies with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Despite former rebel struggles against Hezbollah's involvement with Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s civil war, Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun received assurances from Sharaa that Syria would stay neutral in Lebanon's affairs.