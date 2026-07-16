Alvin Kamara has extended his stay with the New Orleans Saints, after renegotiating his contract for this season, according to his agent speaking to NFL Network. Although financial specifics weren't unveiled, the extension indicates Kamara's alignment with the team's financial strategies since they originally restructured his deal in March.

On the tennis courts, Roman Andres Burruchaga achieved a surprise victory over Flavio Cobolli, causing an early exit for the top seed at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag. Meanwhile, Maria Sakkari dominated on her home turf at the Athens Open, defeating Harriet Dart to progress to the next round of the tournament.

In a thrilling World Cup semi-final clash, Argentina overcame England with a late comeback, with decisive goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez securing a 2-1 win. The victory sets the stage for a final against Spain, continuing Argentina's quest to defend their World Cup title under the leadership of Lionel Messi.