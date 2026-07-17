Luke Ronchi to Helm Melbourne Renegades Post-NZ Coaching Stint

New Zealand's batting coach, Luke Ronchi, is set to leave his role after the home series against India to take on the position of head coach at the Melbourne Renegades in Australia's Big Bash League, as announced by New Zealand Cricket on Friday.

During his tenure, Ronchi contributed to New Zealand's remarkable performances, including winning the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021, sweeping a Test series 3-0 against India in 2024, and securing a series victory in England earlier this year.

Having served as the country's full-time batting coach since 2020, Ronchi expressed gratitude for his experience and achievements with the team. He stated that his aspiration was to assist the team and batters in excelling at the highest level.