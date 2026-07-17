Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal' Set for Luxury Transformation

The Delhi government plans to convert former CM Kejriwal's residence into a luxury hotel for government and private events. The proposal aims to cut maintenance costs while generating revenue. The project will maintain government control and explore partnerships with experienced hospitality firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 11:02 IST
Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal' Set for Luxury Transformation
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a strategic move, the Delhi government is contemplating turning the residence of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal into a luxury hospitality venue. The property on 6 Flagstaff Road, often referred to as 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP, could become a lavish destination for both government and private events, according to sources from the Public Works Department (PWD).

Under the proposed plan, the primary use of the premises will be for hosting government events, meetings, and conferences. However, during times when it is not in official use, a portion of the property might be opened for private bookings and functions. This dual-purpose strategy aims to not only cut down on hefty maintenance expenditures but also create revenue through efficient use of government assets.

PWD officials are developing a detailed proposal for the property's operation, maintenance, and commercial use. Plans include the potential involvement of a seasoned hospitality company or management under Delhi's Bed & Breakfast policy. PWD Minister Pravesh Verma emphasized that government control will be maintained, with all approvals secured before implementation. Additionally, an unfinished camp office nearby is part of the transformation plan, with an expenditure already reaching Rs 25 crore of the projected Rs 60 crore budget.

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