NHRC Probes Religious Discrimination Allegations in Hyderabad School

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Telangana government following allegations of religious discrimination at a Hyderabad school, where Hindu students were reportedly compelled to recite Islamic prayers. The issue has sparked political reactions, involving the police, government officials, and community leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 11:06 IST
NHRC Probes Religious Discrimination Allegations in Hyderabad School
Member of NHRC, Priyank Kanoongo (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken decisive action by issuing a notice to the Telangana government amidst allegations of religious discrimination at a school in Hyderabad. The issue came to light after the Seva Nyaya Utthan Foundation filed a complaint alleging that Hindu students were asked to recite the Kalma and were assigned Islamic prayers as homework.

Speaking to ANI, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo expressed concern, highlighting that the alleged actions could constitute a serious violation of Article 28(3) of the Constitution. The controversy has drawn criticism from senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, who condemned any imposition of religious practices in educational institutions. He applauded the suspension of the teacher involved and urged the Telangana government to take strict measures against any similar incidents.

BJP leader Karuna Sagar criticized the police for their initial handling of the situation, alleging that they tried to suppress the issue before an FIR was registered following NHRC's intervention. Sagar questioned the appropriateness of assigning religious prayers to young students and demanded transparency and accountability from the police.

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