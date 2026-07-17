NHRC Probes Religious Discrimination Allegations in Hyderabad School

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken decisive action by issuing a notice to the Telangana government amidst allegations of religious discrimination at a school in Hyderabad. The issue came to light after the Seva Nyaya Utthan Foundation filed a complaint alleging that Hindu students were asked to recite the Kalma and were assigned Islamic prayers as homework.

Speaking to ANI, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo expressed concern, highlighting that the alleged actions could constitute a serious violation of Article 28(3) of the Constitution. The controversy has drawn criticism from senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, who condemned any imposition of religious practices in educational institutions. He applauded the suspension of the teacher involved and urged the Telangana government to take strict measures against any similar incidents.

BJP leader Karuna Sagar criticized the police for their initial handling of the situation, alleging that they tried to suppress the issue before an FIR was registered following NHRC's intervention. Sagar questioned the appropriateness of assigning religious prayers to young students and demanded transparency and accountability from the police.