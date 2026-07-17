India Shines at Budapest Ranking Series with Impressive Medal Haul

India's wrestlers showcased their skills at the Polyak Imre, Varga Janos & Kozma Istvan Memorial in Hungary. Hansika Lamba secured a silver in the women's 55kg, while Rajat Ruhal bagged bronze in the men's 125kg category. Despite challenges, Priyanshi Prajapat narrowly missed a medal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 18:40 IST
India Shines at Budapest Ranking Series with Impressive Medal Haul
Indian wrestler Hansika Lamba in action (Photo: UWW). Image Credit: ANI

In a stellar display of prowess, India's wrestlers have brought pride to the nation at the Budapest Ranking Series, part of the prestigious Polyak Imre, Varga Janos & Kozma Istvan Memorial 2026 wrestling tournament in Hungary.

Nineteen-year-old Hansika Lamba clinched a commendable silver medal in the women's 55kg event, finishing second to Ukraine's Nataliia Klivchutska, while her season includes notable wins at the Asian Championships and Ulaanbaatar Open.

Rajat Ruhal added to India's medal count with a bronze in the men's 125kg category after overcoming injury setbacks among his competitors. Amidst tough battles, Priyanshi Prajapat narrowly missed bronze in the women's 50kg class, highlighting India's competitive spirit on the global stage.

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