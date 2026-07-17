Amit Shah's Strategic Bengal Visit: Border, Criminal Law Reforms, and Digital Birth Registration in Focus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a strategic two-day visit to West Bengal, commencing July 18, to assess critical issues such as border security, enforcement of new criminal laws, and the restructuring of birth and death registration processes in the state.

The visit will include a comprehensive schedule, beginning with Shah's arrival in West Bengal late Friday. He will engage with Border Security Force personnel at the Border Outpost in Siliguri, inaugurate several BSF projects, and lay the foundation for the Amul Bengal Dairy's curd plant.

On July 18, Shah's itinerary highlights a meeting with top officials, including the Union Home Secretary and West Bengal Chief Minister, to address border-related concerns and the implementation of three modern criminal laws replacing the colonial-era system. A focus will also be on new rules for digital birth and death registration, introduced to prevent fraud.