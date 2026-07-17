Lucas Herbert's Historic Near-Miss at British Open
Lucas Herbert narrowly missed setting a new record in men’s major golf tournaments with a splendid 62 at the British Open. Despite leading initially, a missed par putt on the 18th left him tied with Sam Burns. Herbert's extraordinary performance electrified the Royal Birkdale crowd and reshaped the leaderboard.
- Country:
- Australia
Lucas Herbert was on the brink of making history at the British Open with a superb eight-under-par 62, nearly capturing the lowest round ever in men's majors. The Australian golfer led the leaderboard on Friday but missed a pivotal par putt on the 18th at Royal Birkdale, resulting in a bogey.
The performance, however, still matched the major low round record, an accomplishment seen in past events including Branden Grace's round in 2017. Herbert's day started level par, but he swiftly soared to an eight under, rolling in an impressive six birdies for a record-equalling nine-hole performance.
Meanwhile, American Sam Burns also posted a 62, and the course witnessed electrifying plays despite challenging conditions. With breezes increasing and tough tests ahead, the spotlight remains on Herbert as other golfers like Jackson Suber and Matt Wallace vie for position.
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