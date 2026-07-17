Voter Integrity Tensions Escalate Amid Election Security Concerns

U.S. Homeland Security leader Markwayne Mullin urged election officials in four states to verify non-citizen records following President Trump's renewed unverified election interference claims. Mullin seeks state cooperation on election security as Trump raises electoral doubts amidst declining approval ratings and potential Republican losses in Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 19:54 IST
Voter Integrity Tensions Escalate Amid Election Security Concerns
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has prompted electoral review action in four states, asking them to check their voter rolls for individuals who are not U.S. citizens. This move came a day after President Donald Trump reiterated unsupported claims of previous election tampering during his address on election security.

In a statement, Mullin revealed he dispatched letters to the secretaries of state in California, New Jersey, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, highlighting preliminary examinations of their records. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) mentioned potential statutory breaches but did not provide supporting evidence in the release.

Mullin's request sets a two-week deadline for these states to confirm their willingness to collaborate with DHS on election security initiatives. Trump's Republican party is under the threat of losing control of one or both houses of Congress in the upcoming November midterms, fueled by his diminishing popularity, ongoing conflicts, and rising energy costs.

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