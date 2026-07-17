Swiss Cyclist Mauro Schmid Triumphs in Thrilling Stage 13 Finish

Swiss cyclist Mauro Schmid clinched victory in stage 13 of the Tour de France, edging out Harold Tejada. Tom Pidcock moved up the general classification to fourth place, closing in on leader Tadej Pogacar. The stage saw a fierce 205.8km hilly battle with vital strategic plays through the finish line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 22:25 IST
Swiss Cyclist Mauro Schmid Triumphs in Thrilling Stage 13 Finish
cyclist
  • Country:
  • France

Swiss cyclist Mauro Schmid claimed a remarkable victory in stage 13 of the Tour de France, narrowly beating Harold Tejada to the finish. Tom Pidcock, hailing from Britain, secured third place, advancing to the top four of the general classification and narrowing his gap with overall leader Tadej Pogacar.

Pogacar, a four-time champion, chose not to challenge for the stage win, finishing with the peloton more than seven minutes behind Schmid. Despite this, he maintained a three-minute and 36-second lead over second-placed Jonas Vingegaard in the quest for the yellow jersey. Pidcock leaped from tenth to fourth place, trailing Pogacar by four minutes and 15 seconds, while Remco Evenpoel holds the third spot.

"I'm in disbelief. It was an exceptionally tough day from the outset," said the 26-year-old Schmid following his first Tour de France stage win. "The team was determined to break away, and though previous attempts fell short, today was our day."

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026