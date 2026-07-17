Swiss Cyclist Mauro Schmid Triumphs in Thrilling Stage 13 Finish

Swiss cyclist Mauro Schmid claimed a remarkable victory in stage 13 of the Tour de France, narrowly beating Harold Tejada to the finish. Tom Pidcock, hailing from Britain, secured third place, advancing to the top four of the general classification and narrowing his gap with overall leader Tadej Pogacar.

Pogacar, a four-time champion, chose not to challenge for the stage win, finishing with the peloton more than seven minutes behind Schmid. Despite this, he maintained a three-minute and 36-second lead over second-placed Jonas Vingegaard in the quest for the yellow jersey. Pidcock leaped from tenth to fourth place, trailing Pogacar by four minutes and 15 seconds, while Remco Evenpoel holds the third spot.

"I'm in disbelief. It was an exceptionally tough day from the outset," said the 26-year-old Schmid following his first Tour de France stage win. "The team was determined to break away, and though previous attempts fell short, today was our day."