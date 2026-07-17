FIFA's Inclusive World Cup Promise Falls Short Amid Visa Hurdles

The Sport & Rights Alliance accused FIFA of failing to deliver on its promise of the 'most inclusive' World Cup, with restrictive U.S. visa policies excluding many fans and workers from attending, despite the tournament's expansion to 48 teams.

Although FIFA pledged that the U.S. would be welcoming as a co-host with Canada and Mexico, rights groups noted that many fans, especially from countries like Morocco and Egypt, were unable to secure visas.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino insisted immigration decisions were national matters, while the U.S. Department of Homeland Security defended the visa denials, asserting national security concerns. The tournament was fraught with issues, despite positive moments like Haiti's participation and rainbow flags at a Pride Match Day.