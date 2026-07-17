FIFA's Inclusive World Cup Promise Falls Short Amid Visa Hurdles

The Sport & Rights Alliance criticized FIFA for not fulfilling its promise of an inclusive World Cup, citing U.S. visa restrictions that hindered many fans and workers. Despite the expanded tournament, access was denied to many, highlighting a contradiction in the event's open-door narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 22:25 IST
FIFA's Inclusive World Cup Promise Falls Short Amid Visa Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Sport & Rights Alliance accused FIFA of failing to deliver on its promise of the 'most inclusive' World Cup, with restrictive U.S. visa policies excluding many fans and workers from attending, despite the tournament's expansion to 48 teams.

Although FIFA pledged that the U.S. would be welcoming as a co-host with Canada and Mexico, rights groups noted that many fans, especially from countries like Morocco and Egypt, were unable to secure visas.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino insisted immigration decisions were national matters, while the U.S. Department of Homeland Security defended the visa denials, asserting national security concerns. The tournament was fraught with issues, despite positive moments like Haiti's participation and rainbow flags at a Pride Match Day.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026