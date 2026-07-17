Rohit Sharma: The Future of India's Batting Ace in Question

Amid speculation about Rohit Sharma's future in India's team, management backs the struggling batsman despite a prolonged dry spell. As Rohit's performance remains under scrutiny ahead of the World Cup, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak expresses confidence in his capabilities, dismissing concerns over recent results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:21 IST
Rohit Sharma: The Future of India's Batting Ace in Question
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Speculation over Rohit Sharma's future with the Indian cricket team has intensified, yet management continues to support the veteran opener. Despite a challenging run, Sharma, a former captain, hasn't scored a century in his last 11 one-day internationals.

India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has expressed unwavering faith in Sharma, emphasizing his stature as a top-notch player and downplaying recent criticisms after India's defeat to England in Cardiff. The 39-year-old's recent lack of form has sparked debates over his place in the squad moving forward to next year's World Cup hosted by South Africa.

Having penned remarkable records like scoring three double hundreds in ODIs, Rohit has transitioned from test cricket and T20 formats. Nonetheless, his place remains crucial for India's prospects, as fans and selectors eye his performance at the upcoming clash at Lord's.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026