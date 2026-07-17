Rohit Sharma: The Future of India's Batting Ace in Question

Speculation over Rohit Sharma's future with the Indian cricket team has intensified, yet management continues to support the veteran opener. Despite a challenging run, Sharma, a former captain, hasn't scored a century in his last 11 one-day internationals.

India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has expressed unwavering faith in Sharma, emphasizing his stature as a top-notch player and downplaying recent criticisms after India's defeat to England in Cardiff. The 39-year-old's recent lack of form has sparked debates over his place in the squad moving forward to next year's World Cup hosted by South Africa.

Having penned remarkable records like scoring three double hundreds in ODIs, Rohit has transitioned from test cricket and T20 formats. Nonetheless, his place remains crucial for India's prospects, as fans and selectors eye his performance at the upcoming clash at Lord's.